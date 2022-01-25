National Tourism Day: Bhabiji actor Rohitashv Gour, Tej Sapru and Shivya Pathania reminisce visiting Punjab!

New Delhi: Every year on January 25, National Tourism Day is celebrated to promote and encourage tourism. &TV artists Tej Sapru (Prajapati Daksh, Baal Shiv), Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share their favourite destinations and must-visit places in the state.

Tej Sapru, a very popular actor from Punjab, is now seen playing the role of Prajapati Daksh in &TV’s Baal Shiv shares, “Punjab has several impressive forts and palaces, ancient monuments and architectural marvels. Every time I visit Punjab, I leave a piece of my heart there. The warmth that I receive there is very rare.”

Shivya Pathania who is essaying the role of Devi Parvati in &TV’s Baal Shiv shares, “Punjab is a beautiful land. From the people to the food to the whole aura of the place make you feel at home irrespective of your hometown. I have visited Punjab numerous times and there is always something new to explore. The must-visit place for me is the Golden Temple, situated in Amritsar. It is believed that the Golden Temple is surrounded by the Pool of Nectar and is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in the world. I believe one must visit Golden Temple at least once in their lifetime and experience its surreal beauty and vibe.”

Talking about the mouth-watering Punjabi cuisine, Rohitashv Gour, seen as Manmohan Tiwari in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “The evergreen Makke di Roti and Sarso ka Saag, Amritsari Kulcha, the heaviest breakfast dish of Chole Bhature, Tandoori chicken and of course how can someone forget Punjab’s famous Lassi, no meal is complete without it! I cannot stop drooling over them. My main aim to visit Punjab is to dive into the rich Punjabi cuisine which is not just popular in India but is a global dominator. I never miss out on any dishes. Punjab has my heart, and it is a very special place for me in the world.”

Watch Baal Shiv at 8:00 pm and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV