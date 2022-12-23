Neelam Kothari finds a face for her brand in 'Indian Idol 13' contestant

topStoriesenglish
Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 05:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari has asked 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Bidipta Chakraborty from Kolkata to model for her jewellery brand. She also gifted her a necklace from her brand on the stage of the singing reality show.

She said: "Bidipta, aap itni sundar ho, itni cute ho.(Bidipta, you are so beautiful and cute) I am aware that many directors have come on 'Indian Idol' and have told you that you should become a heroine. I too feel the same but, there is a surprise I've got for you."

Neelam then opened a box, and handed it to Bidipta, saying: "You're aware that I used to act and then joined my family business. And now, I have my own jewellery brand named 'Neelam Jewels' where I look into the design, and undertake retails and that is when I thought of gifting something to you. Not only that, why don't you model for my brand? You have to be the face of it."

Bidipta's performance on the track 'Gajar Ne Kiya Hai Ishara' from the 1989 film 'Tridev' stunned the judges and the guests including Bollywood actresses Neelam Kothari and Ayesha Jhulka.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are judges on 'Indian Idol 13'.

