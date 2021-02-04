Neena Gupta is all praise for 'The legend of Hanuman', unseen story of the Lord - Watch

New Delhi: The Legend of Hanuman is filled with striking visuals. The all-new avatar of Lord Hanuman and unseen stories is perhaps one of many reasons why actor Neena Gupta can’t stop praising the Hotstar Specials 'The legend of Hanuman'.

The veteran actress Neena Gupta took to social media and lauded the recently released show - The legend of Hanuman as she reminisces her love for mythology.

The actor further expressed how the series is a perfect blend of mythology, visually mesmerizing animation, extraordinary storytelling and portrayal of Mahabali Hanuman and other characters, making it a must-watch for all age groups.

Speaking about Lord Hanuman and the series, Neena Gupta said, “Inka look toh bada hi cool hai. Aur animation bhi kitna achha kiya hai. I am a big mythology fan and this is such a fresh take on such an iconic story. Maine toh ek baar mein pura dekh liya. Aap log bhi dekhiye aur bataiye kaisa laga.”

Narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar, produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi P. Singhal, The legend of Hanuman has been designed using superior quality 3-D animation techniques, previously never seen in India.

The show is available in 7 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada exclusively only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.