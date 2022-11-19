topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SA RE GA MA PA LI'L CHAMPS

Neeti Mohan to sponsor the education of a 9-year-old singing contestant

The 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant's father told Neeti that whatever money he receives from the jury members after his performance, he sends it all to his mother for her household expenditures.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 05:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Singer Neeti Mohan took the responsibility for 9-year-old contestant Harsh Sikandar's education after listening to his story from his father.
  • The 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant's father told Neeti that whatever money he receives from the jury members after his performance, he sends it all to his mother for her household expenditures.

Trending Photos

Neeti Mohan to sponsor the education of a 9-year-old singing contestant

New Delhi: Singer Neeti Mohan took the responsibility for 9-year-old contestant Harsh Sikandar's education after listening to his story from his father.

The 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant's father told Neeti that whatever money he receives from the jury members after his performance, he sends it all to his mother for her household expenditures.

She said: "Since the day I met you, you've made a special place in my heart. I want to be in touch with you all my life, no matter how old you are or how famous you become in the future. I would like to take care of your education going forward, your studies, your music, your clothes, and your toys. Everything will come to you from Neeti Didi."

The singer, who got a lot of popularity for her songs such as 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Tu Hi Tu', or 'Naino Wale Ne', added that she learned an important lesson from the contestant that one can help others with limited resources also.

"I have learnt from Harsh that even if you don't have anything in life, you should still have a big heart and give it to others. God will give it to me, and I will give it to him," she added.

The singing reality show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' airs on Zee TV.

Live Tv

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l ChampsNeeti MohanSa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs contestantsNeeti Mohan with kids

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar