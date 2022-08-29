New Delhi: Indian television’s popular onscreen mother-son duo, Neha Joshi and Aayudh Bhanushali, will again be seen in &TV’s upcoming family drama, Doosri Maa. Undoubtedly, the pair are excited to be back together. Doosri Maa is a story of a woman, Yashoda (Neha Joshi), living in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, two daughters, and in-laws whose happy, peaceful family life comes to a screeching halt when she and her husband unknowingly end up adopting his illegitimate child, Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali).

Talking about reuniting with Aayudh in &TV’s Doosri Maa, an excited Neha Joshi essaying Yashoda’s role says, “I never thought Aayudh and I would get an opportunity to work together once again! We are quite happy and excited. We have always been in touch with each other even after our roles were over in our previous show. We made it a point to call, text, and meet each other whenever we could. Our bond has always been very close and special. He is more like a son to me. We care a lot about each other. So, when I got to know about reuniting again for Doosri Maa, I was on top of the moon and couldn’t have wished for a better co-star than Aayudh. We have always enjoyed our time together, and now we will spend plenty of time playing, conversing, and even rehearsing. I am sure the audience will appreciate us together again and enjoy our onscreen mother-son, Jodi, in a completely different avatar and storyline.”



Adding to this, Aayudh essaying Krishna’s role in &TV’s Doosri Maa, says, “I am very happy to share the screen space once again with my favourite co-star and onscreen mom, Neha Joshi. She is very protective of me and has always taken good care of me. We have always been in touch, but I missed seeing her daily. But thanks to Doosri Maa, we will spend ample time with each other. I have so much to share and eagerly looking forward to our shoot. Having her around makes me super happy. There is never a dull moment with her, and we enjoy each other’s company. It will be wonderful to work with her again, and we are both eagerly looking forward to it.”