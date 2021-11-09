Netizens upset with Salman Khan for ignoring Simba's 'Islamophobic' remarks

New Delhi: Drama never ceases to stop in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. The current season of the reality show has surpassed all levels of fights, drama and mind games.

Last week, during the captaincy task in 'Bigg Boss 15', Umar and Simba were battling it out being in the opposite teams. The two got into a verbal spat and Umar started abusing Simba, this soon turned into a heated argument. Simba pushed Umar into the swimming pool and threw a basket at him while passing some problematic remarks against Umar.

The followers of the show were eagerly waiting for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode anticipating the show host Salman Khan to give an earful to Simba for his behaviour. But to their dismay, Salman categorically ignored Simba's actions and went on to talk about less important things for the round up. Many users took to social media to express their anger and demanded Salman's resignation as the show host.

One user wrote, "Shame on @ColorsTV @BiggBoss for cleverly muting the part where bimba called #UmarRiaz atankwadi & salman didn't even discussed that matter, @BeingSalmanKhan did umar provoke ur bimba even for this islamphobic comment?? AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ (sic)."

Another user tweeted, "Being a fan of @BeingSalmanKhan it pains me to see the way the makers of #BB15, hand him over a scripted pitch which holds no truth!! Shame on @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND Siimba Nagpal ko #UmarRiaz ne uksaya nahi tha. Aur yeh poori duniya ne dekha hai. AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ."

"I think silence of @ColorsTV #Biggboss15 against Simba speaks that they will put an excuse that this push was during execution of task so demands no action but still waiting how @BeingSalmanKhan will name & shame Simba for his inappropriate islamophobia remarks & his push," another user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Salman had told Simba that what he did to Umar was wrong. However, he said that he could understand that Simba's actions were a response to Umar's constant instigation. As a punishment, Salman announced that Simba will not be eligible to participate in the Race to Finale tasks in the upcoming week. But, Salman's stand on the incident did not go down well with a lot of netizens.