Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai shoot for 'Naagin 4' finale, pics go viral

New Delhi: And... the shootings resume. Nearly three months after the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, television shows have now resumed the shootings under the new guidelines. On Saturday, the 'Naagin 4' crew was back on the sets to shoot the finale of the top-rated show.

Actress Nia Sharma, who headlines 'Naagin 4' was happy to be back and posted pictures from her vanity van to inform her fans. "Cut to - 3 months later... back to set, my vanity!! 'Naagin 4' (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)," she wrote.

Actress Rashami Desai, too, was elated to join the crew. "It's good to be back," she posted on her Instagram stories.

Ekta Kapoor has already announced the fifth season of the supernatural show. 'Naagin 4' will end soon. In the previous season, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria played key roles. Rashami Desai joined the cast soon after ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

'Naagin' first aired in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in lead roles.