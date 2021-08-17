Nikki Tamboli calls Rubina Dilaik her emotional pillar, says ‘my life is half empty without her’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and fellow contestant Nikki Tamboli might not have gelled well during their initial days inside the reality show but slowly and steadily their bond developed and it is so strong now that Nikki calls Rubina her ‘emotional pillar’ and says her life is half empty without Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress.

“During the pandemic, we were in the Bigg Boss house last year. Rubina and I didn’t bond on the show at first but when I re-entered, I felt like connecting with her. It was a mutual feeling and she stood by me during the show and even after that. That’s how we became so close to each other,” shared Nikki to ETimes about her initial equation with Rubina.

Calling her bond with Rubina pure and sister-like, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant revealed, “We kept supporting each other during the show, which made our bond pure. After coming out of the BB house, nothing changed. We still keep in touch with each other over calls every two to three days.”

Nikki is also good friends with Rubina’s husband and her co-contestant in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi Abhinav Shukla. “I am also in touch with Abhinav and the three of us have a good time talking about our lives. The past few months have been tough for me and Rubina has stood by me throughout. I contracted COVID-19 and after that, I lost my brother. I had a difficult time on Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 11) too, but she was always there for me.”

Nikki could not stop praising Rubina and went on, “Rubina is my emotional pillar, I feel my life is half empty without her. Just the way I am a pillar to my parents, Rubina and Abhinav are my strength today. I feel good to be around her, she’s very warm and kind towards me”.

The actress said after her mom, it was Rubina who gave her that special warmth. “After my mom, the first time when I felt that kind of warmth and love was from Rubina. I don’t have an elder sister and I get those vibes from her. She’s very protective, supportive and has always guided me. I feel like we share a blood relation. I want her as my sister forever,” concluded Nikki.