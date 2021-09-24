हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli says she's a fan of Chunky Panday as she shakes a leg with him!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star Nikki Tamboli shares the stage with Bollywood actor Chunky Panday in the latest episode of the Zee Comedy Show.

Pic courtesy: IANS File Photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday will be seen as the special guest on 'Zee Comedy Show' during this Sunday's episode, while Nikki Tamboli will be seen as a guest comedian for just this weekend.

During the show, Chunky Panday can also be seen shaking a leg with Nikki Tamboli on the song 'Saat Samundar Paar'. The entire performance is entertaining for 'Laughing Buddha' Farah Khan and the audience as well.

 

Nikki said: "I am a fan of Chunky Panday, so it was great dancing with him. I had come on 'Zee Comedy Show' as a guest comedian when Chunky ji was a special guest. We wanted to do something fun, so we did an impromptu dance act. I truly had a great time on the show."

Chunky Panday can be seen in the show sharing interesting anecdotes and witty responses as he appears as a special guest. Moreover, Nikki will bring her own sense of humour within the 'Team Hasaayenge' that includes 10 comedians as she is appearing as a guest comedian.

Not only will she be performing on dance numbers but also do a special act as a model roaming in Goa. She also went on to request Chunky to join her on stage so that she could shake a leg with the actor.

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

