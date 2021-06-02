Nisha Rawal accepts having bipolar disorder, alleges husband Karan Mehra has extra-marital affair!

New Delhi: The once-picture perfect looking married life of popular television actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal has now hit rock bottom. The actress-wife made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody. Later in the day, Karan was released on bail.

In a media interaction, Nisha Rawal made some startling allegations against husband Karan Mehra, stating that he has an extra-marital affair and after she confronted him, he accepted it. "While I was broken at this revelation, I tried to work things out, but he was not interested. He neither showed any remorse or guilt. That’s when I thought it was better to get separated."

Indianexpress.com quoted Nisha stating, "I loved him too much. He had the Naitik image in public, of a goody-two-shoes. As a partner, I supported that as it does affect work. There is no reason to share why I did not speak out before. However, last night, I realised I had to take a stand for myself as I don’t want my son to think his mother was weak. No one can abuse someone physically and mentally so much."

In a press conference, Nisha Rawal accepted being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "Bipolar is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it’s genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything," she added.

She revealed that it was after suffering a miscarriage in 2014 when she was 5 months pregnant. It hit her emotionally and she claimed that it was during this time that Karan was not there to support her.

According to the Times Of India report, Nisha and Karan are working towards an amicable separation. "There is no court as of now except that now there is a police complaint but our efforts were to separate amicably", said Mrunalini Deshmukh, Nisha's counsel.

Earlier, a section of the media reported that all is not well between the duo. However, both Karan and Nisha had dissed such claims as rumours.

The couple dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017.

Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.