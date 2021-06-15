Nisha Rawal throws birthday bash for son Kavish, estranged husband Karan Mehra missing from pics!

New Delhi: Actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have constantly been in the news since June 1 when the latter filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor.

While Nisha claimed that Karan is physically abusive and is having an extra-marital affair, the actor hit back saying that the injuries his wife has shown to media are self-inflicted and all claims of him having an affair are baseless.

Nisha Rawal’s close friend and fashion designer, Rohit Verma, who had earlier supported the actress, took to his Instagram account to share latest photos from the birthday celebration of Nisha and Karan’s, four years old son Kavish.

Nisha arranged for a space theme party for her son. She can be seen affectionately kissing him in the photos. The actress is dressed in a pretty white lace dress.

Check out some pictures:

Karan, who was missing from the party, took to his Instagram account to wish his son on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra God bless you and protect you always I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions.............I’m always right there in your heart I will always LOVE YOU Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish Kove and Kugs,” wrote the actor.

Amidst the legal battle, the news of the two actors getting a divorce is also rife. Karan and Nisha got married on November 24, 2012 in a lavish ceremony in Noida, after 5 years of dating.