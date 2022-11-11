Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis's close dance on 'Hothon Pe Bas' song is too HOT to handle - Watch

New Delhi: Ace choreographer Terence Lewis will reportedlty take over as the judge on dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in place of Karan Johar. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, buzz is strong that as KJo has other work commitments, Terence will step into his shoes this time. He was seen filling in for Nora Fatehi some time back as well. But that's not the only thing fans are talking about. The latest hot topic of discussion on social media is the simmering chemistry between Nora and Terence as they set the Jhalak stage on fire with their performance.

In the promo released by the makers, keeping up with the 90s Special episode, Terence and Nora can be seen close dancing on ‘Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai’ song from the film Yeh Dillagi. The movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. Coming back to the show, Nora Fatehi looked super hot in a yellow shimmering gown with a back open slit while Terence rocked his dapper avatar in black suit.

And must we say, their chemistry is on fire! So much so, that Madhuri Dixit had no choice but to whistle hard post their performance, appreciating the fab moves of the duo.

Earlier, Nora had appeared as a guest judge on India's Best Dancer, where Terence was one of the judges. Their chemistry and dance moves were highlighed back then as well.

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on television September 3, 2022 and is making the right kind of noise online. The show came back after 5 long years and looks like it's a success this season too!