topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis's close dance on 'Hothon Pe Bas' song is too HOT to handle - Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 news updates: In the promo released by the makers, Terence and Nora can be seen close dancing on ‘Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai’ song from the film Yeh Dillagi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis's close dance on 'Hothon Pe Bas' song is too HOT to handle - Watch

New Delhi: Ace choreographer Terence Lewis will reportedlty take over as the judge on dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in place of Karan Johar. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, buzz is strong that as KJo has other work commitments, Terence will step into his shoes this time. He was seen filling in for Nora Fatehi some time back as well. But that's not the only thing fans are talking about. The latest hot topic of discussion on social media is the simmering chemistry between Nora and Terence as they set the Jhalak stage on fire with their performance. 

In the promo released by the makers, keeping up with the 90s Special episode, Terence and Nora can be seen close dancing on ‘Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai’ song from the film Yeh Dillagi. The movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. Coming back to the show, Nora Fatehi looked super hot in a yellow shimmering gown with a back open slit while Terence rocked his dapper avatar in black suit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

And must we say, their chemistry is on fire! So much so, that Madhuri Dixit had no choice but to whistle hard post their performance, appreciating the fab moves of the duo. 

Earlier, Nora had appeared as a guest judge on India's Best Dancer, where Terence was one of the judges. Their chemistry and dance moves were highlighed back then as well. 

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on television September 3, 2022 and is making the right kind of noise online. The show came back after 5 long years and looks like it's a success this season too!

 

Live Tv

Nora Fatehinora fatehi hot danceTerence LewisJhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10Madhuri DixitNora Fatehi Terence LewisNora Fatehi Terence Lewis news

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup