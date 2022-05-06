On Mother's Day 2022, binge-watch THESE Hollywood hits on &flix and &PrivéHD!

Mumbai: Every year, the world celebrates Mother’s Day to honour all the amazing moms in society. The world is surely incomplete without our mothers and to make sure they enjoy their special day, &flix and &PrivéHD have created a binge of fun & happy movies for them this Mother’s Day. The line-up includes Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas, The Farewell and Volver.

The day starts with the Bad Mom’s Franchise, an extremely relatable yet humorous saga of three overworked and under-appreciated moms who are pushed beyond their limits. Finally, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long overdue freedom, fun and comic self-indulgence. Continuing the laughter riot, the next movie in the line is The Farewell. The heartfelt drama film narrates the story of a Chinese family that discovers that their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decides to keep the fact hidden from her. They schedule a wedding to gather before she dies. The film adeptly captures complicated family dynamics with a touching, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes. Volver also takes the viewers through a special story of a mother-daughter bond.

Make sure you make this Mother’s Day happening for your moms with the amazing lineup of movies that help unwind & enjoy the day all at once!

