On Nag Panchami, Ekta Kapoor wishes all her 'Naagins' with a new promo post!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami which is celebrated this year on July 25, producer Ekta Kapoor wished all her 'Naagins' on Instagram. She teased the fresh promo of 'Naagin 5' without unveiling the face of new Naagin.

Ekta Kapoor wrote: HAPPY NAAG ‘PAANCHAMI’ ... to all my Naagins @imouniroy @anitahassanandani @adaakhann @karishmaktanna @surbhijyoti @imrashamidesai @niasharma90

Speculation is rife that Hina Khan will be seen playing the new Naagin in a fresh season of the supernatural show. The makers have not yet unveiled the name of the new leads.

However, 'Kundali Bhagy'a fame Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen playing the male lead on the show. About his new beginning, he said: "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with Colors again!