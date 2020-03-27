On public demand, Doordarshan to telecast Ramayan again, announces Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown which will help restrain the further spread of COVID-19. The world right now is facing a tough time and to make things easier, social distancing has been put in practice. Respecting the public sentiment, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that the popular show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will once again be telecast.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' was hugely popular back in the late 80s and early 90s when every household in the country would be glued to their TV sets. The Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted and gave the good news to fans as the show is back on public demand.

He wrote: Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will start from March 28, 2020. One episode will be shown in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively.

Co-incidentally, the cast of 'Ramayan' featuring Arun Govil, who played the iconic role of Lord Rama, Deepika Chikhalia, who played Goddess Sita and Sunil Lahri, who was seen in the role of Lord Lakshmana along with Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and the audience loved to see the trio together after almost two decades.