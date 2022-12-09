Only bolder & better, Aishwarya Sakhuja speaks on behalf of her peers and it is savage!

New Delhi: 'Saas Bina Sasural' actress, Aishwarya Sakhuja who became a household name as Toasty, is also a lifestyle influencer & is an advocate of healthy living & animal welfare. The actress is unabashedly herself on her social media & shares relatable content. She'd previously creatively spoken about how she was stereotyped to play a villain or didn't get a role because she was too tall.

The actress has always had a knack for putting across her points in a fun way without offending anyone. This time she does it again. Aishwarya's new video on 'Things actors are sick and tired of hearing' is definitely what every actor might relate to.

In the video she's asked questions like, 'Iss baar budget kam hai, aap adjust kar lo,' 'Toh, Aaaj Kal kuch nahi kar rahe?', 'Oh I'm a big fan, aapke last show ka naam kya tha?' & some other direct blows.

She shared, 'The life of an actor is never easy, everyone is aware about most of the struggles we face since now it's not a secret anymore. But the questions that we face since now it is not a secret anymore. But the questions that we face from everyone around us are unheard of and at times we ourselves feel speechless to answer those! Here are a few of them that not just me, but I guess almost every actor is tired of hearing!

This is Aishwarya's new shirt series on the app called the TV Talk. We can't wait for more interesting videos