NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are awaiting the release of their upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chadda'. The duo appeared on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7' and spoke about their personal as well as professional life.

Aamir Khan, who was supposedly in his best mood, entertained the host with his impressive one-liners on the show. In fact, some of the clips appeared on social media which left netizens surprised. However, his one such statement during a rapid-fire round on the show left the viewers amused and they began targetting the actor for his ignorance. During the rapid-fire round, Aamir Khan was asked to name three cricketers. Accidentally, he named Rohit Shetty instead of Rohit Sharma and this has sparked a meme fest on social media. If this was not enough, he even got the name of the Bollywood actor of 2019 released biographical 'Super 30' wrong. Instead of Hrithik Roshan, Aamir took Akshay Kumar's name.

Ever since the episode began to stream, Aamir Khan was trolled for his oopsies on the show so much so that he was compared to Alia Bhatt. For the unversed, Alia had become a butt of jokes when she named 'Prithviraj Chauhan' as the President of India during her debut appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Coming back, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022, marking a clash with Akshay Kumar-led 'Raksha Bandhan'. The film also stars Mona Singh, Manav Vij and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.