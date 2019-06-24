Oops! Disha Vakani aka Dayaben not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

New Delhi: The popular sitcom on television, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has received viewers' love and appreciation for the longest time. Recently, the show has been hogging the limelight over the return of its central character Dayaben which is played by Disha Vakani.

Disha has been missing from the show ever since she took her maternity break. Her absence from the show has led to several speculations. After the makers announced that they indeed are looking for a replacement to play the lead role in the show, there was a buzz doing the rounds that Disha might return to the show.

But now, looks like it's not happening.

According to a report in Tellychakkar.com, the production house and Disha have reportedly not come to an agreement. Therefore, looks like Disha might not return to the show as Dayaben and a new face will be roped in.

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015. A few days back, 'Papad Pol' actress Ami Trivedi's name had popped up for playing the titular character.

However, she denied being approached by the makers.

The makers have not yet commented on the new actress who will play the iconic role of Dayaben on the show.