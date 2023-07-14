Padmini Kolhapure Recreates The Magic Of 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' On IBD 3

New Delhi: Actors Shakti Kapoor and Padmani Kolhapure will be present for this Sunday's special episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’. Setting the stage on fire would be Hansvi with choreographer Rutuja Junnarkar who would take the special guests on a nostalgic trip as they dance to the chartbuster song from 1982, 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'.

This episode puts the spotlight on the incomparable power of family and is titled 'Parivaar Special.' In this episode, we'll witness the OG dancer, Padmini Kolhapure, recreate the magic of the track with the contestant Hansvi.

'Parivaar Special' episode of India’s Best Dancer 3 goes on air this Sunday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.



cre Trending Stories