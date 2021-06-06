हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ms Marvel

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to debut in Disney+ Ms. Marvel?

According to the IMDB website, Fawad Khan is a cast of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which stars Canadian actress Iman Vellani in the titular role.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to debut in Disney+ Ms. Marvel?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, who won many Indian fans first with his immensely popular Pakistani serials like ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ and ‘Humsafar’ and later with his performances in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is reportedly all set to make his Hollywood debut.

The handsome actor, according to the IMDB website, is a cast of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which stars Canadian actress Iman Vellani in the titular role.

According to IMDB, the ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ actor will star in one episode of the series as ‘Hasan’.

Senior entertainment journalist with BBC, Haroon Rashid tweeted about the same. “Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel - the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He's listed on the show's official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true,” read Haroon’s tweet.

According to reports, Bollywood actor-producer Farhan Akhar along with two more Pakistani artists - Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad, will also star in the upcoming series.

However, there has been no official confirmation by Fawad Khan and the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) still.

Ms. Marvel is a six-part miniseries created by Bisha K. Ali. The series revolves around Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel who is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City. She writes Captain Marvel fanfiction and gains shape-shifting powers.

The series has been shot in Atlanta, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, and Thailand.

