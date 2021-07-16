Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi gets married to Lavesh Khairajani in intimate ceremony! - See pics

New Delhi: TV actress Shiny Doshi got hitched to her beau Lavesh Khairajani on Thursday (July 15) and fans are flooding social media with pictures of their wedding ceremony. In the pictures, the 'Pandya Store' actress was seen wearing a dark pink saree and red dupatta. Her hubby Lavesh was seen wearing a white kurta and a pink dupatta matching her beautiful outfit. The two lovebirds look happier than ever and seemed eager to begin their marital life.

Check out their viral wedding pictures:

Earlier in June, the actress had shared a video montage of how Lavesh proposed to her at the beach and captioned it saying, "It looks like a fairytale but it's for real. 4.01.2020 The best day of my life. Happy three years of knowing each other. @lavesh_k #happythree #forever #engaged"

The actress Shiny Doshi stepped into the entertainment industry in 2013 when she made her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saraswatichandra' as Kusum Desai. Later, she starred in 'Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal', 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' and 'Jamai Raja'. Interestingly, she went on to take part in the adventure reality TV show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' in its eighth season.

Currently, the actress features on the TV show 'Pandya Store' on Star Plus which also stars Kinshuk Mahajan and Krutika Desai.