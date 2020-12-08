हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Classic actor Pankaj Tripathi stole the show last year with his quirky and memorable portrayal of lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice. It seems Madhav Mishra is now on the lookout for a new case and made a public appeal on his social media handles as well.

Revealing his new avatar for the show, Pankaj Tripathi once again slipped into the skin of his character as he shows off his comical side. 

"It feels great to come back as one of my favourite characters - Madhav Mishra. I won't reveal too much information right now; so stay tuned for more", said the actor.

While all other details are being tightly guarded, the next chapter in the franchise is titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. Pankaj Tripathi’s character Mishra ji is in for a huge surprise with his next big case - stay tuned for more details.

 

