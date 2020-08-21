हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mirzapur 2

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirzapur 2 buzz catches on, fans can't wait for next season - Watch

Due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, there was a complete shutdown of shoots in TV and movies but now work is getting back to normal with a few relaxations in place, actors of 'Mirzapur 2' started dubbing. 

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirzapur 2 buzz catches on, fans can&#039;t wait for next season - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Show still

New Delhi: The Amazon Prime Original web series 'Mirzapur' released in 2018 and kept the viewers glued to it for 9 episodes. Now, fans can't wait for 'Mirzapur 2' as the buzz around it is palpable. 

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, the series is highly anticipated. The makers expressed their gratitude to the fans for showering immense love in the form of a video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ms2w but just this one last time 

A post shared by amazon prime video (@primevideoin) on

Due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, there was a complete shutdown of shoots in TV and movies but now work is getting back to normal with a few relaxations in place, actors of 'Mirzapur 2' started dubbing. 

The season 1 of Mirzapur was directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh. The crime thriller was widely appreciated by the viewers, who are now eagerly waiting to watch season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. 

 

Tags:
Mirzapur 2MirzapurAmazon Prime VideoOTT platformPankaj Tripathi
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's daredevil avatar in Bear Grylls's 'Into The Wild' to entice viewers, first promo out - Watch
  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M21S

Fatwa for listening to songs from mobile and computer in a village in Bengal