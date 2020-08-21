Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirzapur 2 buzz catches on, fans can't wait for next season - Watch

New Delhi: The Amazon Prime Original web series 'Mirzapur' released in 2018 and kept the viewers glued to it for 9 episodes. Now, fans can't wait for 'Mirzapur 2' as the buzz around it is palpable.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, the series is highly anticipated. The makers expressed their gratitude to the fans for showering immense love in the form of a video:

Due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, there was a complete shutdown of shoots in TV and movies but now work is getting back to normal with a few relaxations in place, actors of 'Mirzapur 2' started dubbing.

The season 1 of Mirzapur was directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh. The crime thriller was widely appreciated by the viewers, who are now eagerly waiting to watch season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.