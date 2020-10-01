Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Mirzapur' season 2 new video clip keeps the buzz alive - Watch

New Delhi: Fans are waiting to watch 'Mirzapur season 2' on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have dropped an exciting new video that features the iconic, yet deadly father-son duo of Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi and Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu.

In the gripping and intense video clip, King and Prince of Mirzapur talk about the rules of the land and how they can easily be changed as per the one who rules over the land. So, will the rules change this time?

Watch it here:

'Mirzapur Season 2' is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020, in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. Mirzapur Season 2 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.