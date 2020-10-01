हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mirzapur season 2

Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Mirzapur' season 2 new video clip keeps the buzz alive - Watch

Fans are waiting to watch 'Mirzapur season 2' on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have dropped an exciting new video that features the iconic, yet deadly father-son duo of Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi and Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu. 

Pankaj Tripathi starrer &#039;Mirzapur&#039; season 2 new video clip keeps the buzz alive - Watch

New Delhi: Fans are waiting to watch 'Mirzapur season 2' on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have dropped an exciting new video that features the iconic, yet deadly father-son duo of Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi and Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu. 

In the gripping and intense video clip, King and Prince of Mirzapur talk about the rules of the land and how they can easily be changed as per the one who rules over the land. So, will the rules change this time? 

Watch it here: 

'Mirzapur Season 2' is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020, in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. Mirzapur Season 2 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by  Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

 

Tags:
Mirzapur season 2Mirzapur 2Pankaj TripathiAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test COVID-19 positive
  • 63,12,584Confirmed
  • 98,678Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M2S

Bollywood Breaking 20 - 20: Stars 'Dirty Game' Captured in Mobile!