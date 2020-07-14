Parth Samthaan's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' co-star Pooja Banerjee tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi: TV actress Pooja Banerjee, who plays Parth Samthaan's sister in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', has tested negative for coronavirus. She posted about her report on social media and thanked her fans for all the wishes for the team. Pooja took the COVID-19 test after Parth contracted the infection on Sunday. Team 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' had resumed the shooting last week.

"I truly appreciate everyone's concern towards our team's well-being. For all my well-wishers, my COVID-19 test is negative," Pooja posted.

Meanwhile, actress Shubhaavi Choksey has also got herself tested. Her report is awaited. Shubaavi stars as Parth's mother in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Parth opened up about his coronavirus diagnosis via an Instagram post. He wrote, "Hi, everyone, I have been tested positive for COVID-19. Although, I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctor's guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care."

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' is one of the top-rated shows of television. It is headlined by Parth and Erica Fernandez. Just recently, actor Karan Patel has also joined the cast.