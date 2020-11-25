हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia's spooky encounter inside 'Bigg Boss 14' house is hair-raising!

Eijaz Khan mentions that Pavitra Punia told him, there was someone who hit her at the neck but she could see none in the garden area. 

Pavitra Punia&#039;s spooky encounter inside &#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039; house is hair-raising!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: If you are a 'Bigg Boss' fan, and have followed previous seasons, one thing is common. A mention of some spooky incident during the show. Right? Well, in last night's episode, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni and others are seen discussing one such event with other housemates. 

Eijaz mentions that Pavitra Punia told him, there was someone who hit her at the neck but she could see none in the garden area. While no one really believes, Pavitra is seen with a stiff neck and Aly tries to help her out.

Earlier too, housemates did discuss such weird incidents taking place inside the house. 

In last season, 'Bigg Boss' set the whole haunted atmosphere during a task and housemates enjoyed the most. 

So, do you think Pavitra was actually hit by someone or was it a prank?

 

Tags:
Pavitra PuniaBigg Boss 14Eijaz Khanpavitra punia picsspookyHaunted
Next
Story

Good news for 'Brahmarakshas 2' fans, now watch episodes on ZEE5 before it airs on television
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M19S

Badi Bahas: When will there be 'one country - one law' on love jihad?