Pawandeep Rajan

Pawandeep, Arunita of 'Indian Idol 12' fame to perform on 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

The wedding ceremony sequence of 'Ram' (Nakuul Mehta) and 'Priya' (Disha Parmar) in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' will have a 'Sangeet' celebration in which 'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal give a performance for the on-screen couple.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The wedding ceremony sequence of 'Ram' (Nakuul Mehta) and 'Priya' (Disha Parmar) in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' will have a 'Sangeet' celebration in which 'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal give a performance for the on-screen couple.

 

Pawandeep Rajan talks about the same and he shares: "When we went on the sets, it seemed like they are amongst the people we already know. Everyone from the cast and crew were so gracious and kind to us, especially Nakuul and Disha! Being a part of their celebrations is an honour for me. You will see some magical moments that will be created on-screen."

So, there will be a perfect Bollywood scene for the audience and the show makers have tried to make it perfect by adding special performances.

 

Accompanying Pawandeep Rajan is singer Arunita Kanjilal. Sharing her experience Arunita says: "'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' is my all-time favourite show. In addition to that, I love anything and everything related to weddings. So, imagine my delight at being a part of this special sequence on the show. The entire atmosphere on the sets had great wedding vibes and we really enjoyed being a part of it."

