Payal Rohatgi doubts if Tunisha had control over her finances

  • Actress Payal Rohatgi recently posted a story on her Instagram about the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma in which she insisted on proper investigation of the case and if the late actress had control over her finances.
New Delhi: Actress Payal Rohatgi recently posted a story on her Instagram about the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma in which she insisted on proper investigation of the case and if the late actress had control over her finances.

She wrote in her story: "Please investigate whether Tunisha was having control on her own finances? As I heard her respected mother saying that she paid the driver 50K for Sheezan that Tunisha took without her knowledge. So why did Tunisha take money from her driver to use? Also if she was planning to go to Chandigarh then all arrangements were being done by the mother as conveyed in her interview."

The former 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant added further: "Let the relevant authorities do their job. Let justice prevail in its karmic nature."

TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' at Vasai on December 24. Her mother has filed a complaint against her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan for causing her mental trauma and suicide.

