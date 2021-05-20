Penelope Cruz's Volver now airing on &PriveHD

Mumbai: Death is a mere illusion in Director’s Pedro Almodóvar satirical representation of a gripping murder mystery that breaks down the silence in every scene with a slice of creative ingenuity in this delicate tale of love.

Starring BAFTA and Academy Award Winner, Penélope Cruz playing a character with strong emotions and mature thoughts, here’s a foreign language film that is a must-watch for those who seek quality cinema. Sit back and enjoy the Television airing of the brilliant Spanish film ‘Volver’ on the premium destination of nuanced cinema, &PrivéHD, this Friday, May 21st as part of ‘Privé World Box Office.’

With the comedy-drama movie airing all through the week at 9 PM till Thursday as part of the property, movie fans can now be entertained with must-watch blockbusters from around the world that promise to make you feel at home, no matter the language.

Volver, shot in a small town in Madrid, depicts a cheerful plot of life-after-death combined with a narrative that is so playful and gorgeous. The plot revolves around Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) who works and lives in Madrid with her husband Paco and daughter Paula. Her sister Sole (Lola Dueñas) lives nearby and they both miss their mother Irene (Carmen Maura), who died several years ago in a house fire along with their father.

A former neighbour from their hometown reports that she has seen the ghost of Irene, however, both daughters do not believe her. After a murder and a family tragedy, Irene's spirit materializes around her daughters to help comfort them.

Bringing new premieres every week, &PrivéHD’s World Box Office promises entertainment for everyone with movies of varied themes and genres. The line-up includes movies that are each blockbuster in their country of origin and are from varied genres ranging from romantic dramas and comedy to fantasy and adventure.

Pedro Almodóvar and Penelope Cruz join hands to bring you a gripping melodrama with Volver airing this Friday, May 21st at 9 PM only on &PrivéHD’s World Box Office