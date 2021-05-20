हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz's Volver now airing on &PriveHD

Starring BAFTA and Academy Award Winner, Penélope Cruz playing a character with strong emotions and mature thoughts, here’s a foreign language film that is a must-watch for those who seek quality cinema. 

Penelope Cruz&#039;s Volver now airing on &amp;PriveHD

Mumbai: Death is a mere illusion in Director’s Pedro Almodóvar satirical representation of a gripping murder mystery that breaks down the silence in every scene with a slice of creative ingenuity in this delicate tale of love. 

Starring BAFTA and Academy Award Winner, Penélope Cruz playing a character with strong emotions and mature thoughts, here’s a foreign language film that is a must-watch for those who seek quality cinema. Sit back and enjoy the Television airing of the brilliant Spanish film ‘Volver’ on the premium destination of nuanced cinema, &PrivéHD, this Friday, May 21st as part of ‘Privé World Box Office.’ 

With the comedy-drama movie airing all through the week at 9 PM till Thursday as part of the property, movie fans can now be entertained with must-watch blockbusters from around the world that promise to make you feel at home, no matter the language.

Volver, shot in a small town in Madrid, depicts a cheerful plot of life-after-death combined with a narrative that is so playful and gorgeous. The plot revolves around Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) who works and lives in Madrid with her husband Paco and daughter Paula. Her sister Sole (Lola Dueñas) lives nearby and they both miss their mother Irene (Carmen Maura), who died several years ago in a house fire along with their father. 

A former neighbour from their hometown reports that she has seen the ghost of Irene, however, both daughters do not believe her. After a murder and a family tragedy, Irene's spirit materializes around her daughters to help comfort them.

Bringing new premieres every week, &PrivéHD’s World Box Office promises entertainment for everyone with movies of varied themes and genres. The line-up includes movies that are each blockbuster in their country of origin and are from varied genres ranging from romantic dramas and comedy to fantasy and adventure.

Pedro Almodóvar and Penelope Cruz join hands to bring you a gripping melodrama with Volver airing this Friday, May 21st at 9 PM only on &PrivéHD’s World Box Office

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Penelope CruzVolver&PriveHDHollywood
Next
Story

Nikki Tamboli brings back 'Baywatch' vibes in a hot black bikini, poses with 'desi boys' Varun Sood and Vishal Singh - Pics

Must Watch

PT14M3S

Cyclone Tauktae: High-level committee to probe how ONGC vessel was stranded