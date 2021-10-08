हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
People on the sets say that Disha is Priya: Disha Parmar on her role in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

The current track of the show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' focuses on Ram and Priya's wedding rituals. 

Mumbai: Disha Parmar, who essays the role of Priya Sood in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', opened up about her character and how well she connects with her on-screen personality.

Disha says: "I do actually resonate to my character. She is very relatable and her point of view on certain things really matches my thinking. There are times where I feel, 'Oh, my God, Priya is extreme'. In fact, people on the sets sometimes say that Disha is Priya, Priya is Disha. So, yes, we are pretty similar."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The current track of the show focuses on Ram and Priya's wedding rituals. Speaking about what lies ahead for Ram and Priya in the show, Disha said: "They got married for the sake of their families, but slowly and steadily, they fall in love with each other. So, what is it going to be like for Priya, who is from a humble background, to go and live in this huge house with fancy people?"

Ending her short narrative with this question, Disha said: "I think it's going to be fun to watch all of that. Even I am looking forward to it."

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

