Pet pe laat maar diya: Amitabh Bachchan reacts after dialogue battle with Katrina Kaif on KBC 13, leaves Akshay Kumar in splits

New Delhi: A new promo for the upcoming 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of reality television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' has been released. The clip features 'Sooryavanshi' stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and ace director Rohit Shetty as celebrity guests on the show. Katrina, who appeared on the show, to promote her upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi', left everyone on the sets including host Amitabh Bachchan surprised after she mouthed some iconic lines from 'Agneepath'.

Amitabh and Katrina engaged in a hilarious dialogue battle as they recited his iconic lines from the 1990 released film. Surprised by Katrina's dialogue delivery, Amitabh sums up saying, "Kya baat hai, madam! Humare pet pe laat maar diya hai (Wow, madam! You have stolen my bread and butter)." His comment left her and Akshay in splits.

Akshay and Katrina have left no stone unturned to promote their upcoming release 'Sooryavanshi'. The action-drama is directed by Rohit Shetty and also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, Javed Jafri, Gulshan Grover, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Akshay will be seen in the role of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who joins forces with Ranveer Singh’s 'Simmba' character Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and Ajay Devgn’s 'Singham' character Inspector Bajirao Singham to foil a terror plot in Mumbai. Katrina will be seen essaying the role of a doctor in the film.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 5.