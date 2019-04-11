Peter Dinklage correctly guessed Tyrion's fate in 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8

Los Angeles: Peter Dinklage used to jump to the end of a "Game of Thrones" script to find out whether his character, Tyrion Lannister, survived the axe of showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss or not.

But the actor, who shot to international fame with the hit HBO series, said he did not follow this ritual with the script of the final season as he was "probably terrified".

"This is the first time ever that I didn't skip to the end," Dinklage told EW.

"Why? I was probably terrified. We all feel we're the leads of our own show. As the seasons have gone on, we've all thought how it's going to end. Who's going to be alive? If you die, how do you die? Ten years we've been doing this and it can drive you mad, because (Benioff and Weiss) don't tell us and sometimes they change their mind," he added.

The actor said like fans, he also had several ideas as to what the future holds for the youngest Lannister; one of which coincides with the final version woven by the show's creators.

"I had all these ideas in my head and a version of one of them is how it ends up (for Tyrion). David and Dan have a brilliant version of what I had. If I use any adjectives it will give it away. But I love how it ended up. And how it ends up for everybody. They had a beautiful gentle touch with some and a hard touch with others," he said.

Dinklage said it is "beautiful" how Benioff and Weiss had turned the standard formula of "bad guys dying and good guys living" on its head.

"It takes the show somewhere that's dangerous and contemporary with what's going on in the world," he added.

"Game of Thrones" airs on HBO Sunday.