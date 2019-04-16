close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
flix movie league

Pick your favourite hero for week 3 of Flix Movie League

Dwayne or Johnny, Tobey or Tom - whose side are you on?

Pick your favourite hero for week 3 of Flix Movie League

It's time to pick your favourite hero, as week 3 of Flix Movie League (#FML) brings you an enthralling line-up of blockbuster Hollywood films. Featuring movies of actors like Dwayne Johnson, Tobey Maguire, Paul Rudd, Johnny Depp among others in back-to-back hits; the exciting league promises to be the perfect daily dose of blockbuster entertainment.

Dwayne or Johnny, Tobey or Tom - whose side are you on?

Tune in to find out who excels in the battle of heroes on &flix from April 15, 2019, at 9 PM and 11 PM.

 

Tags:
flix movie leagueHollywood films&flixDwayne JohnsonTobey Maguire
Next
Story

Game of Thrones premiere draws record 17.4 million US viewers

Must Watch

PT2M41S

5W1H: Navjot Singh Sidhu asks Muslims to unite against PM Modi