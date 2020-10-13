Pics: 4 times Anita Hassanandani managed to hide her baby bump before announcing pregnancy

New Delhi: TV star Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy, has shared a series of photo collages on Instagram to show how she managed to hide her baby bump before making the big reveal over the weekend.

"Four times I managed to conceal my baby bump. Kinddaaa fooled you all," she hilariously captioned her post.

Take a look:

On Saturday, the couple announced that they are set to embrace parenthood with an adorable video summing up their relationship. Check it out here:

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been together for over a decade now. They got married in 2013.

Anita is a famous TV personality. She has worked in shows such as 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein', 'Naagin', 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Kasamh Se', 'Kkavyanjali'. In fact, she also has several films on her resume, including south movies.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were together seen in the couple dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9'.

Congratulations, Anita and Rohit!