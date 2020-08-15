&pictures blockbuster watchlist for August!

New Delhi: Get the popcorn cracking as &pictures - Naye India Ka Blockbuster has got your weekend plans covered this August with a power-packed watchlist. Taking the entertainment quotient to a whole new level, &pictures guarantees to light up the viewers' TV screens with a rollercoaster of intriguing stories. Be it the adventurous tale of Zombieland or the gripping true story of Hotel Mumbai or Jazz and his daughter Tia's fun reunion, this smashing entertainment bonanza will surely drive away from the weekend blues!

So, this August, prepare yourself for an ultimate weekend full of drama, action, adventure and guaranteed entertainment with the following movie premieres on &pictures every weekend!

Zombieland: Double Tap (Hindi Television Premiere): Saturday, 8th August at 8 pm

An entertaining sequel to 2009s cult classic, Zombieland: Double Tap, is a movie about four humans trying to survive the wrath of Zombies, again. Directed by Reuben Fleischer, the horror-comedy brings together the ensemble cast - Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone. In the sequel, ten years after the four slayers joined forces to survive the zombie apocalypse, they travel to the American heartland for a face off against other survivors and variety of newly evolved zombies. To find out if they can survive the wrath of the zombies once again, watch the Hindi Television Premiere of this edge of the seat drama on 8th August at 8 pm.

Independence Day Weekend Line-up: 15th and 16th August

Celebrate India's 74th Independence Day with an all-day line up of nationalistic fervour and bravery on 15th and 16th August. Starting 8 am onwards on 15th August, salute the brave hearts with movies like Manikarnika, Satyameva Jayate, Dangal, Bharat, Surya The Soldier and Parmanu. On 16th August at 9 pm, witness the gripping true story of humanity and heroism in the Hindi Television Premiere of 'Hotel Mumbai'. Starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs, the breathtaking masterpiece vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai. This powerful story showcases how the hotel's staff came together and risked their lives to protect their guests.

Second Hand Husband (World Television Premiere) :Saturday, 22nd August at 9 pm

Get ready to hop on to a comical journey this 22nd August with the dramatic love story of Gurpreet and Rajbir. Starring Tina Ahuja, Gippy Grewal, Dharmendra and Ravi Kishan, the romantic comedy revolves around two lovers who want to marry each other but the only thing stopping them is the alimony that Rajbir must pay every month to his ex-wife, Neha. Being a lawyer, Gurpreet is aware that the alimony needs to be paid only till Neha gets married to somebody else. Thus, begins a fun yet bumpy roller coaster ride for Gurpreet as he finds a suitable groom for Neha.

Jawaani Jaaneman (&pictures Premiere) : Saturday, 29th August at 8 pm

Treat yourself with a perfect dose of love, laughter and entertainment with the coming of age and uber-cool film Jawaani Jaaneman on 29th August at 8 pm. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the comedy-drama revolves around a carefree 40-year-old man 'Jazz' whose happening life turns upside down when he finds himself as the father of a young girl. With endless swag, saas and comedy, the movie stars the charming actor, Saif Ali Khan along with the debutante Alaya Furnituewala, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Farida Jalal and Kiku Sharda amongst others.

Get ready for an entertaining rollercoaster of filmy weekends with &pictures!