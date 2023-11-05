Playing Down-To-Earth Character Like Ganga Prasad From Doree Was On My Checklist: Amar Upadhyay

New Delhi: COLORS is all set to bring a compelling social drama that is sure to spark a conversation about gender inequality. Set in Varanasi, the said offering revolves around a six-year-old Doree, who challenges the male-dominated handloom industry with the support of her foster father, Ganga Prasad. Kailashi Devi Thakurain is the dictator of the Thakur family who are well known handloom aristocrats, and her sons are the heirs of her empire. Talking about the show, Amar Upadhyay shares his views and experiences.

Q: Tell us something about your show 'Doree'



A: Highlighting social issues like girl child abandonment, the show ‘Doree’ traces the tale of Doree, a six-year-old doting daughter who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad in the Bunkar mohalla of Varanasi. Ganga Prasad is a dedicated father who finds his life’s purpose in bringing up Doree with great values despite having one non-functional arm. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. A propagator of patriarchy, Kailashi Devi has a conservative view which is at odds with Doree, a progressive girl. It will be interesting to watch what the clash of these two competing ideologies has in store for the viewers.

Q: Tell us about your character in the show.

A: I’ll be essaying the role of Ganga Prasad, who belongs to the Bunkar community in Varanasi. He has spent his life observing his mother's weaving skills. However, he couldn't be trained as a weaver due to an impaired hand. He is a straightforward, simple, and down-to-earth person. His life takes a turn when he saves an abandoned baby girl from drowning in the Ganges, becomes a dedicated father to her, and names her Doree.

Q: What made you say yes to the show?

A: It is a show that goes beyond mere entertainment. Two reasons compelled me to say yes to Doree - first is the social stigma that the show sheds light upon and the second is my character of Ganga Prasad. The social issue of girl-child abandonment still prevails in our society and in many parts of our country girls are considered a burden. I have condemned the thoughts of people who do not consider their daughters as important as their sons. I have a daughter named Chenab, who fills our lives with warmth, love, comfort, and happiness. If through this show, we could make the smallest change, I would feel fulfilled. Secondly, playing a simple, and down-to-earth character like Ganga Prasad was always on my checklist.

Q: 'Doree' highlights the social stigma of girl child abandonment. What are your thoughts on the issue?

A: One of the reasons to join the show Doree was to bring at least 1% of change in society through it. Many individuals in both urban and rural areas still hold the view that girl children are a burden. This belief continues to persist even today, and it's crucial to address and challenge it.

Q: How has it been working with the TV’s iconic villain, Sudhaa Chandran?

A: Collaborating with Sudhaa ji is an absolute honour and a remarkable experience. Witnessing her dedication and the finesse she brings to her craft is truly inspiring. Working with her is not only professionally enriching but also an opportunity for personal growth. We share a wonderful dynamic as co-actors. She is a wonderful human being with a great personality.

Q: Three reasons to watch 'Doree'?

A: Firstly, it has an emotional father-daughter track that will tug at your heartstrings. Secondly, it delivers a crucial social message challenging the belief that girls are inferior to boys and their abandonment at birth. Lastly, my character of Ganga Prasad will amaze my fans. I have never embodied such a character earlier.

Q: In today’s time, how important is it for television shows like 'Doree' to have thought-provoking themes?

A: I've admired COLORS for striving to make a difference and challenging societal norms. With 'Doree' we hope to spread awareness about this ‘chhoti soch’ and stage the conversation around such important topics in the public sphere. As an actor, I hope that this show will have a positive and lasting impact on its viewers.

Q: Lastly, what would you like to say to your fans and the viewers eagerly awaiting your presence in 'Doree'?

A: I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and excitement from my beloved fans who are eagerly awaiting my appearance in Doree. Your enthusiasm is the greatest validation for me. I can’t wait to reconnect with the viewers through this show.

Stay tuned to 'Doree', premiering on 6th November at 9:00 pm and thereafter every Monday to Friday only on COLORS.