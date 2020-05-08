Popcorn soda & snuggles! LF to showcase handpicked movies with Sunday Bollywood Brunch

LF, a premium multi-platform food and lifestyle brand from the Essel Group with presence in TV, Digital and Events, believes in providing the best content to their viewers when it comes to food, lifestyle & travel to keep the audience engrossed, engaged, and entertained.

The channel, in its efforts to encourage their audience to stay home and stay safe, brings a range of classic Hindi movies to ensure that the weekends are fun and entertaining. Going all out to make staying at home an enjoyable experience by providing some light-hearted entertainment to their audience through their Sunday Bollywood Brunch session, showcasing special handpicked movies starting from 10th May, every Sunday at 10 am till 21st June.

Perfectly encapsulating the themes of food and travel, the movies allow the audience to become an armchair traveller with experience cuisines and destinations from the comfort of their homes.

Mr Amit Nair, Business Head, LF, says, “LF is always working to innovate and bring more for our viewers, with LF's Sunday Bollywood Brunch, we are creating a bonding opportunity for families, amidst the new normal. We are replacing the conventional Sunday brunch outing with an in-home movie viewing experience, where we bring cinema to your living rooms and find new ways to bring laughter and joy to our lockdown routines. We hope to continue keeping our viewers engaged and invigorated in the weeks to come.”

The channel will air specially curated list of movies that are a perfect mix of romance, drama, and comedy.

With superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor and Tabu, your weekend will be filled with great films and never-ending entertainment. While English Vinglish, a movie which focuses on self-empowerment and strikes the chord with all, super hits like Lunchbox, Cheeni Kum and Tamasha will tickle your romantic buds with a sprinkle of drama. In addition to this, the movie marathon will showcase the movie Sniff, a must-watch for all the adventure-hungry kids in the family.

Movie Schedule:

English Vinglish - 10th May

Cheeni Kum - 17th May

Dil Dhadakne Do - 24th May

Tamasha - 31sh May

The Lunchbox - 7th June

SNIFF - 14th June

Quarib Quarib Single - 21st June

Bring all your family members together and get your Bollywood glasses on. Let LF cater to all your entertainment needs and make your Sundays truly memorable.

