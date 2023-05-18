topStoriesenglish2610033
Popular TV Couple Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Annnounce Pregnancy

On Thursday evening, the duo shared the good news with their fans and Instagram followers. Disha and Rahul posted several images.

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:01 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are all set to embrace parenthood.

On Thursday evening, the duo shared the good news with their fans and Instagram followers. Disha and Rahul posted several images. The first image shows the duo twinning in black as Disha flaunts her baby bump for the first time.

They can be seen holding a black slate that has 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. The couple also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby. "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY," the duo captioned the post.

As soon as Rahul and Divya dropped the update, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. "Congratulations," actor Jasmin Bhasin commented. "Woohhhhhoooo congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani wrote.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the Tv serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Idol'.

