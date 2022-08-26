Popular TV show 'Bidaai' to be re-telecasted on THIS channel

New Delhi: One of the shows which is considered to be among the most watched television programmes is 'Bidaai.'The programme soon rose to prominence as one of the most watched sitcoms on television thanks to its original, intriguing, and accessible plot.

With its relevant material that pulled viewers in and made it become a cult show, the programme altered the landscape of Indian television. After a 15-year break, the programme will begin airing once more, taking fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane of bygone television dramas. The rebroadcast will begin on August 29, 2022.

The show was created in 2007 under the banner of Director's Kut Production. It tackles the social effects of skin colour, the struggles of sisters Ragini and Sadhna, and the story of a father and his two daughters. In terms of beauty, Ragini and Sadhna differ from one another. The show starred Parul Chauhan, Sara Khan, Angad Hasija, and Kinshuk Mahajan as Ragini, Sadhana, Alok, and Ranveer, respectively.

Actor Kinshuk Mahajan who played the pivotal role of ‘Ranveer’ in the show shared his excitement on the show being re-aired he said,“I’m very happy to know that starting this Monday my show will now be on Star Bharat. It’s overwhelming. I had a great time shooting together with my co-stars Parul, Sara and Angad. Hoping that the show now on Star Bharat gets the same love from its viewers like it did earlier”.

Angad Hasija who grew as a household name for playing the lead role of Alok in the show speaks about being nostalgic and emotional after learning about his show Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai which will now be aired on Star Bharat. He said, “I can’t contain my excitement it feels great to know that my show Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai will now be on Star Bharat. This was my first show and holds a very special place in my heart as I’ve learnt a lot during the show and has given me much appreciation and love. I’m looking forward to watch it again on Star Bharat and go down the memory lane and I hope the viewers enjoy the show once again and shower their blessings on us.”

The show will be telecasted every Monday-Sunday, 4-5 PM only on Star Bharat.