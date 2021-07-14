हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Emmy nominations 2021

Pose star Mj Rodriguez becomes first transgender performer to be nominated in a lead acting category at Emmy’s

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mj Rodriguez writes history by becoming the first transgender person to be nominated in  a lead Emmy acting nomination, for her brilliant performance as nurse Blanca Rodriguez on FX’s ballroom culture period drama ‘Pose.’

Earlier, trans person Laverne Cox was nominated for her guest role in ‘Orange Is the New Black’ in 2014. She was the first trans person to get the nomination. In 2020, trans person  Rain Valdez of ‘Razor Tongue’ was nominated for a short form comedy or drama actress.

However, it is only with Mj Rodriguez that a trans artist has found recognition in the coveted lead actor category.

“I do believe this is a pivotal moment. There’s never been a trans woman who has been nominated as a leading outstanding actress and I feel like that pushes the needle forward so much for now the door to be knocked down for so many people — whether they be male or trans female, gender nonconforming, LGBTQIA+, it does not matter,” Rodriguez told Variety. 

She further added, “A moment like this extends and opens and elongates the possibilities of what’s going to happen and I believe the Academy is definitely making it possible and their eyes are more than open. Yes, I do believe they’re going to continue, and I also feel like we’re going to keep speaking and encouraging and informing and educating people around the world. I think that’s the most important thing.”

