trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704601
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
PRACCHAND ASHOK

Pracchand Ashok: Pave Way For Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki On Your Screens

Actors Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh are set to reign as Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki in the upcoming royal romance saga.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pracchand Ashok: Pave Way For Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki On Your Screens ‘Pracchand Ashok’ traces the journey of Emperor Ashok

New Delhi: 'Pracchand Ashok' crafts an impactful narrative for all the history-lovers out there. Ready to sweep the audiences off their feet, the royal saga sheds light on how love conquered and rewrote history as we know it. Bringing a love story that reshaped India's destiny, popular actors Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh will essay the roles of Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, respectively.

Set in the reign of Magadh and Kaling, ‘Pracchand Ashok’ traces the journey of Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, two individuals who are as different as day and night.

Kaurwaki yearns for a spouse who is loving, compassionate, and holds family above all, while Ashok, the conqueror, thirsts for victory and is fearless to shed blood for power. Despite the clash of ideals and the dichotomy of their aspirations, fate, in its grand design, pens a love saga between these two, changing the course of history. What will happen when Kaurwaki’s vision of love collides with Ashoka's thirst for dominance?

‘Pracchand Ashok’ will air soon on COLORS.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!