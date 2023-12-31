Pracchand Ashok: Pave Way For Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki On Your Screens

New Delhi: 'Pracchand Ashok' crafts an impactful narrative for all the history-lovers out there. Ready to sweep the audiences off their feet, the royal saga sheds light on how love conquered and rewrote history as we know it. Bringing a love story that reshaped India's destiny, popular actors Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh will essay the roles of Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, respectively.

Set in the reign of Magadh and Kaling, ‘Pracchand Ashok’ traces the journey of Emperor Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, two individuals who are as different as day and night.

Kaurwaki yearns for a spouse who is loving, compassionate, and holds family above all, while Ashok, the conqueror, thirsts for victory and is fearless to shed blood for power. Despite the clash of ideals and the dichotomy of their aspirations, fate, in its grand design, pens a love saga between these two, changing the course of history. What will happen when Kaurwaki’s vision of love collides with Ashoka's thirst for dominance?

‘Pracchand Ashok’ will air soon on COLORS.