TV actress Pooja Gor announces break-up with partner Raj Singh Arora, says '2020 has been year with lot of changes'

New Delhi: ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’ fame actress Pooja Gor and TV actor Raj Singh Arora have split ways. The two had been dating since 2009. In her post today, Pooja made their separation official.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared the personal news. She wrote, "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj and I have decided to part ways."

She added, “Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this and this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time."

Here is her post:

On the work front, Pooja has acted in ‘Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni’, ‘Savdhaan India’ among others. Raj gained fame from 2004 TV show ‘Remix’ and has also starred in films.