Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal asks Shamita Shetty to 'think before she speaks', duo get into heated argument!

New Delhi: On Sunday night (August 8), the big daddy of reality TV shows Bigg Boss OTT premiered with Karan Johar hosting the show. It was an entertainment-packed evening with dance performances, jokes, witty comments and a whole serving of drama. It appeared things got heated up even before the show started!

Actress Shamita Shetty surprised fans after she entered the house as the first female contestant. The actress looked absolutely in a red dress and set the stage on fire with her charming presence. After her introduction and conversation with Karan Johar, the director explained to her that the concept of the show revolves around making connections and she is required to pair up with a male contestant throughout the finale. At this announcement, Karan reveals the male contestants sitting in the #stayconnected zone.

Shamita said that one of the contestants, Pratik Sehajpal had a Korean influencer look and said she loves watching K-dramas. However, when the time came to choose two male contestants from the lot, Shamita did not pick Pratik.

The young reality TV star took offence to this and asked her why she didn't choose him if she likes K-dramas. He said, "You look Korean but I will not choose you. Think before you speak".

The actress, not in a mood for an altercation, said "You're thinking too much". Karan Johar finally stepped in to cool the fight and ask Pratik to calm down.

The premiere of the most-awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar was on Sunday (August 8) and fans were thrilled! The show introduced contestants such as Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Karan Nath, and many more.

Bigg Boss OTT, which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.

This is the first time the reality show will have a special digital segment. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.