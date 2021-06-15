Pratyusha Banerjee NEVER dated Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta, reveals her ex-beau Rahul Raj Singh!

New Delhi: A few days back, Bigg Boss fame producer Vikas Gupta hogged the limelight for his explosive revelation about dating late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, best known for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu.

Now, Pratyusha's former partner Rahul Raj Singh in an interview with Times of India dismissed all these claims made by the producer. He said, "Pratyusha was always open about her relationships. She never hid her personal life. Vikas Gupta is just making use of the situation because the person isn’t alive to respond to his claims. She had told me when we were doing the show Power Couple (2015) that Vikas had proposed to her and she declined it, as she was aware of his sexuality. When I asked her why didn’t take up any project after Balika Vadhu and cash in on the success of her show, she told me that Vikas had planned a project with her, which he scrapped later."

"Pratyusha never dated Vikas, so the question of them parting ways doesn’t arise. In fact, they weren’t even on talking terms after a point. He shouldn’t cook up stories for publicity. Pratyusha would have slapped him had she been alive,” he says, adding, “I also don’t appreciate him bringing up my name in his interviews. I don’t think he has anything else to talk about other than me eating chips at the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I find it defamatory and if this doesn’t stop, I will have to legal action against him. All I want to say is that stop using Pratyusha’s name to be in the limelight," he added.

For the unversed, Vikas Gupta opened about his bisexuality and told Etimes, "Pratyusha got to know about it after we broke up. We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don't want to get into the details as she is no more. I was very angry with her after the break-up. I avoided her when I saw her on the road once. She called me to ask that how could I do that. I liked Pratyusha. I wanted to do a big project with her. Alas!".

He also disclosed that she got to know about his sexuality before they broke up.

Vikas Gupta is a renowned TV producer, creative director, screenwriter and host. He is best known for his appearance in Bigg Boss 11 and hosting the show MTV Ace Of Space.

Pratyusha Banerjee became an overnight star with 'Balika Vadhu'. She died on April 1, 2016, and her shocking demise left her family, friends and fans grieving. The actress was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment.

She was also a participant in Bigg Boss 7 along with Kamya Punjabi and Gauahar Khan.