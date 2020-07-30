हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naagin 5

Presenting Hina Khan in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5', watch teaser here

The teaser of 'Naagin 5' dropped on Thursday, giving a sneak peek of what to expect from Hina Khan's role in the show.

Presenting Hina Khan in Ekta Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Naagin 5&#039;, watch teaser here
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of TV's top-rated shows 'Naagin' is back! TV czarina Ekta Kapoor is all set to present the fifth season of 'Naagin' and actress Hina Khan plays the lead role in it. The teaser of 'Naagin 5' dropped on Thursday, giving a sneak peek of what to expect from Hina's role in the show.

"Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera," is how Hina was introduced in the teaser. 

Watch the teaser of 'Naagin 5' here:

Speculations were rife about who will bag the lead role in the supernatural. After Hina, Dipika Kakar's name also popped up. The internet had, however, already guessed that Hina might headline the show after Ekta Kapoor's post on Nag Panchami went viral. 

In 'Naagin 4', Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria played key roles. Rashami Desai also joined in later. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers announced to end the season. 

The cast of 'Naagin 4' recently shot for the finale episode.

Meanwhile, 'Kundali Bhagya' fame Dheeraj Dhoopar will be playing the male lead in 'Naagin 5'.

Tags:
Naagin 5Hina KhanEkta KapoorNaagin
