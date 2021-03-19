&PrivéHD premieres a riveting neo-noir gangster drama ‘The Wild Goose Lake’

Mumbai: If edge-of-seat thrillers, gripping crime dramas and intense chases are your favourite Friday picks, here’s a manhunt drama that deserves to be on your watch list. Directed by Berlin International Film Festival’s Golden Bear winner Diao Yinan comes a fast-paced suspense Chinese thriller ‘The Wild Goose Lake’.

Premiering this Friday, March 19 on &PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema will present this entertaining foreign language film as part of its latest property, ‘Privé World Box Office’. The must-watch neo-noir film will air at 9 PM for the entire week till Thursday thus enabling movie fans are set to be entertained with must-watch blockbusters from around the world that promise to make you feel at home, no matter the language.

Set against the canvas of dingy streets, neon lights and a pre-pandemic world, ‘The Wild Goose Lake’ is for those that enjoy the anxiety and moment of truth in a good suspense movie. This official selection to Cannes Film Festival 2019, is a contemporary crime drama starring Hu Ge, Gwei Lun Mei, Liao Fan and Regina Wan in leading roles. Much of the film is based on the existential crisis in the life of a gangster on the run who sacrifices everything for his family, going by the name of Zenong.

On one dark night, he meets with a strange woman at The Wild Goose Lake who is ready to put all at risk for her freedom. Together set a deadly gamble for what may be their last day. Filled with graphic action sequences and a nail-biting climax that truly explodes, you can’t miss this well-crafted gangster tale that is absolute entertainment.

Bringing new premieres every week, &PrivéHD's World Box Office promises entertainment for everyone with movies of varied themes and genres.

Witness what lies beneath the neon lights and dark shadows in the intense suspense thriller ‘The Wild Goose Lake’ premiering this Friday, March 19 at 9 PM only on &PrivéHD