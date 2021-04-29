&PrivéHD premieres top-grossing Norwegian monster movie ‘Ragnarok’ next on World Box Office

Mumbai: Some creatures aren’t just real, they are unbelievable! If gigantic and terrifying beasts coming from the legends and myths appeal to you, then here’s a premiere that promises to enthral. Run, hide and fight for your life as you encounter ‘Ragnarok’ in the premiere of this top-grossing Norwegian title on &PrivéHD.

A sight so frightening than one can ever imagine, this mythical creature makes for a thrilling 9 PM experience, as the premium destination of nuanced cinema premieres the Norwegian movie on Friday, April 30th as part of ‘Privé World Box Office’.

With the action-adventure movie airing all through the week at 9 PM till Thursday as part of the property, movie fans can now be entertained with must-watch blockbusters from around the world that promise to make you feel at home, no matter the language.

The edge-of-seat thriller revolves around the life of Norwegian archaeologist Sigurd Svendsen who is obsessed with the mystery of Ragnarok, the Viking legend of the end of the world. Committed to trace the truth, he embarks on an expedition with a small squad who make it to ‘No Man’s Land’, the Norway-Russia border. Bitten by the explorer bug, they uncover strange runes that come as a warning bell about the danger in the direction they are headed. As fate would have it, they accidentally awaken a giant monster and thus begins a run for survival. Will they face the monster and come out alive? Watch the premiere this Friday on &PrivéHD to find out.

Bringing new premieres every week, &PrivéHD’s World Box Office promises entertainment for everyone with movies of varied themes and genres. The line-up includes movies that are each blockbuster in their country of origin and are from varied genres ranging from romantic dramas and comedy to fantasy and adventure.

