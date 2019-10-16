&PrivéHD presents a collection of Academy Award-winning tales in 'The Golden Countdown' series

There are stories that leave an indelible mark on your soul and there are performances, so true-to-life, they truly inspire. Some persuade you to think and some others appeal to your deeper core. Curating a collection of such moving tales, &PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema, presents a series of Academy Award-winning titles with its programming block - 'The Golden Countdown' starting October 14, 2019 weeknights at 7 PM.

The countdown sets the tone for the week as it culminates into this year's finest masterpiece 'If Beale Street Could Talk' on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Feel the other side of cinema's finest jewels with 'The Golden Countdown', before witnessing the new work of the genius - Academy award-winning director Barry Jenkins in 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.

Showcasing journeys of great men who held their ground, the line-up includes Academy-Award winning titles that garnered immense critical acclaim and positive reviews world-over, such as Slumdog Millionaire, Erin Brockovich, Django Unchained, 12 Years a Slave and The Imitation Game.

Witness the rags to riches journey of Jamal, a penniless eighteen-year-old orphan from the slums of Mumbai in Slumdog Millionaire. With eight Academy-Award wins and 8-pointer rating on IMDB, the film follows the life of Jamal as he revisits his past upon being interrogated under suspicion.

Meet the woman who stood firm in her fight for justice against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company of California, Erin Brockovich in the biographical drama of the same name, directed by Steven Soderbergh that features the talented Julia Roberts in the lead role. With a 7.3 rating on IMDB, the film received multiple Academy Award nominations including 'Best Picture' and 'Best Director' with Julia Roberts winning the Oscar for 'Best Actress in a Leading Role'.

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, catch the story of a freed slave who sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner in the IMDB 8.4 rated movie - Django Unchained. Having received two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe Award, the film features a stellar cast comprising Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson among others.

Based on an incredible true story of one man's fight for survival and freedom, 12 Years A Slave depicts the struggles of Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York who is abducted and sold into slavery. With an 8.1 rating on IMDB, the three-time Academy Award-winning movie features Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead role along with Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, unravel the journey of Alan Turing, the mastermind who built the ultimate German 'Enigma' code, leading Britain to victory in the critically-acclaimed biographical drama The Imitation Game. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley and with an 8-pointer rating on IMDB, the film depicts the struggle of the pioneer of modern-day computing, Alan Turing in a highly acclaimed portrayal by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Witness award-winning tales that lead to the year's finest cinematic delight with 'The Golden Countdown' starting October 14, 2019 weeknights at 7 PM