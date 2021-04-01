Prive World Box Office on &PrivéHD: A new foreign title every Friday airing for the whole week

Mumbai: Privé World Box Office on &PriveHD brings must-watch movies from around the world. The movies are pure entertainers with familiar themes, in a foreign language and some have not seen a theatrical release nor have any presence across any platforms in India.

Catch a new foreign title Every Friday, airing for the entire week, every day at 9 PM.

Mandarin Movie ‘The Farewell’ airs this Friday, April 02

Internationally Acclaimed Mandarin Film ‘The Farewell’ Starring Bafta Award Winning Actress Awkwafina is a movie about a family’s efforts to shield their elder grandmother from a grim reality also talks highly of the differences and understanding that exists between generation gaps in a family. In this delightful tale of family fondness and close cherishment with a spruce of witty humour, the movie is entirely characterised by the close bond that ties everyone together in health and happiness.

German film ‘Resturlaub’ airs April 09

The movie is based on the novel of the same name follows Pitschi played by Maximilian Brückner who flees from a mutual holiday with his girlfriend on Mallorca only to escape to Buenos Aires and from the responsibilities of having a baby and building a house.

Spanish Western Action Film ‘El Mariachi’ airs April 16

A travelling mariachi is mistaken for a murderous criminal and must hide from a gang bent on killing him. The movie preserved as part of its National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” led to a sequel of films that saw prominent success.

Norwegian drama film, ‘Utøya: July 22’ airs April 23

Based on a real-life terrorist attack, the movie focuses on a teenage girl who struggles to survive and to find her younger sister during the July 2011 terrorist mass shootout that took place in Norway.

