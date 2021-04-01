हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Privé World Box Office

Prive World Box Office on &PrivéHD: A new foreign title every Friday airing for the whole week

The movies are pure entertainers with familiar themes, in a foreign language and some have not seen a theatrical release nor have any presence across any platforms in India.

Prive World Box Office on &amp;PrivéHD: A new foreign title every Friday airing for the whole week

Mumbai: Privé World Box Office on &PriveHD brings must-watch movies from around the world. The movies are pure entertainers with familiar themes, in a foreign language and some have not seen a theatrical release nor have any presence across any platforms in India.

Catch a new foreign title Every Friday, airing for the entire week, every day at 9 PM.

Mandarin Movie ‘The Farewell’ airs this Friday, April 02

Internationally Acclaimed Mandarin Film ‘The Farewell’ Starring Bafta Award Winning Actress Awkwafina is a movie about a family’s efforts to shield their elder grandmother from a grim reality also talks highly of the differences and understanding that exists between generation gaps in a family. In this delightful tale of family fondness and close cherishment with a spruce of witty humour, the movie is entirely characterised by the close bond that ties everyone together in health and happiness.

Check out the trailer here: 

German film ‘Resturlaub’ airs April 09

The movie is based on the novel of the same name follows  Pitschi played by Maximilian Brückner who flees from a mutual holiday with his girlfriend on Mallorca only to escape to Buenos Aires and from the responsibilities of having a baby and building a house.

Check out the trailer here: 

Spanish Western Action Film ‘El Mariachi’ airs April 16

A travelling mariachi is mistaken for a murderous criminal and must hide from a gang bent on killing him.  The movie preserved as part of its National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” led to a sequel of films that saw prominent success.

Check out the trailer here:

Norwegian drama film, ‘Utøya: July 22’ airs April 23

Based on a real-life terrorist attack, the movie focuses on a teenage girl who struggles to survive and to find her younger sister during the July 2011 terrorist mass shootout that took place in Norway.

Check out the trailer here: 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Privé World Box Office&PriveHD
Next
Story

The Kapil Sharma Show to return with a bang on this date - Hot Scoop inside!

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Central government withdraws decision to reduce interest rates on small savings schemes