Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against the man who allegedly attacked actor Priyank Sharma of 'Bigg Boss 11' fame, an official said Wednesday.

Priyanka Sharma, who had filed a complaint at the Kaushambi police station, had claimed he was hit by 'an unknown person' at a hospital here following which he sustained a few scratches on his body. The FIR was registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

ACTOR PRIYANK SHARMA ATTACKED IN GHAZIABAD

Indirapuram circle officer Abhay Mishra told PTI the attacker was not 'unknown' and was later identified as Priyank Sharma's brother-in-law. The actor and his brother-in-law were not on good terms, the officer added. "After the check-up, the actor and his brother-in-law had some altercation. In a rush of anger, his relative slapped him at the hospital," Mishra said.

Priyank, along with his father, had visited the hospital on July 30 for his mother's check-up, said Mishra. The actor was attacked when he was making an exit from the hospital premises.

Talking about the incident, Priyank told ETimes in an interview, "Suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation."

Three days later, Priyank celebrated his birthday on August 2. He shared a video, originally shared by an NGO, featuring young kids being distributed cake on the occasion.

Priyank shot to fame after participating in dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla' and later appeared in 'Bigg Boss 11'. He has starred in web-series like 'Puncch Beat Season 2' and 'Mum Bhai'.